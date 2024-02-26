Sierra Leonean President to Visit China

It is believed that this visit will inject new impetus into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Sierra Leone ties.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio will pay a state visit to China from Feb. 27 to March 2, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, announced on Monday.

Mao Ning, another foreign ministry spokesperson, provided additional information about the visit during Monday's daily news briefing.

Mao said that President Xi will hold a welcome ceremony and banquet for President Bio, and that the two heads of state will hold talks. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and top legislator Zhao Leji will both meet with President Bio.

Mao noted that China and Sierra Leone enjoy a traditional friendship.

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio and his wife Dr Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone, have departed from Istanbul, Turkey, en route to the People’s Republic of China.



The First Family of the Republic of Sierra Leone are traveling… pic.twitter.com/wY4DrpGe32 — H. E. Fatima Maada Bio (@FirstLadyBio) February 26, 2024

She said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties more than half a century ago, the two sides have firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, carried out efficient cooperation in the field of economic and social development, and maintained close coordination on international affairs.

"In particular, our two peoples have forged a deep friendship by joining hands to fight against Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic," Mao said.

It is believed that this visit will inject new impetus into the comprehensive and in-depth development of China-Sierra Leone ties, and push for more achievements in the friendly cooperation between the two countries, Mao added.