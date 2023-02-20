Shootings in New Orleans and Memphis Leave Two Dead

As of Sunday, the United States has lost nearly 5,800 lives to gun violence so far this year.

One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting Sunday night during a parade in New Orleans in the United States.

Gunfire broke out during the Krewe of Bacchus parade, wounding a young girl, a woman and three men. One of the victims was pronounced dead later after he was transported to the hospital, while four others are in stable condition, said the police.

The suspected shooter was arrested and two weapons on scene were seized, said the New Orleans police, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

On the same day, one person was killed and 10 others wounded in a pair of shootings in Memphis, Tennessee. The shootings, which occurred at and around a nightclub, are believed to be connected, the Memphis Police Department said.

As of now, we’ve had more mass shootings in the U.S. in 2023 than calendar days. But yea, thoughts and prayers are doing the trick. https://t.co/PXf7BomVly — Ken Nicholson (@newsken) February 20, 2023

At this point it is unclear what occurred prior to the shootings and that there is no solid description of the suspect or suspects. An investigation is underway with investigators working to gather additional details.

The shootings came only two days after six people were shot and killed in a rural Mississippi town. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that American communities are "being torn apart by gun violence."

As of Sunday, the United States has lost nearly 5,800 lives to gun violence so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.