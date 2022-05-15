Shooting in Buffalo, NY Leaves Ten People Dead, Three Wounded

In the past two years, more than 40,000 Americans have died in shootings, either isolated or mass shootings.

At least ten people were killed Saturday afternoon amid a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, according to reports from authorities, who added that the alleged shooter is in police custody.

However, it is unclear how many other people may have been injured amid the events, while it has been learned that the possible shooter has not yet been identified.

The supermarket is located in a neighborhood three miles north of downtown Buffalo and the surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and a fire station near the market.

Local police closed off the block, surrounded by onlookers, and yellow police tape surrounded the entire parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was on the scene, while Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was "closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo," which is also her hometown.

A mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York State, claimed the lives of 10 people and left three injured



An 18-year-old gunman livestreamed the killing spree on Twitch. Another shooting also happened across the country in Los Angeles, where one person was murdered.

According to Hochul, state officials have offered assistance to local authorities, which was confirmed by the Erie County Sheriff's Office, who said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo Police.

This shooting comes just over a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, which killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man accused of that attack targeted the supermarket.

