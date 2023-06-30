Shooting at Moldovan Chisinau Airport, Two Dead

The Moldovan Interior Ministry reported on Friday the arrest of a gunman who shot dead two people at Moldova's main international airport in the capital Chisinau.

The perpetrator started the shooting after being denied entry into the country. He stole an arm from a Border Police employee.

According to Prime Minister Dorin Recea, the 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan started the shooting when he was being taken to a special area to be returned.



The two people killed were a border guard and an airport security officer who were accompanying him. The Tajik national was detained, according to police.

#Moldova Chisinau Airport has reopened following a security incident on 30 Jun 23. Flights in and out may be delayed or cancelled. All passengers intending to travel to or from the airport should check with their airlines for the latest updates. https://t.co/zhX3xk8TYD pic.twitter.com/EnSY3O0NTQ — FCDO Travel Advice (@FCDOtravelGovUK) June 30, 2023

The gunman who was injured during the arrest received medical attention, the Interior Ministry said, adding that a passenger was also injured in the incident and was taken to receive medical care as well.

The suspect is reported to have arrived on a flight from Türkiye. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a criminal case under Article 278 of the Moldovan Criminal Code for an act of terrorism committed with the murder of several people.

The Moldovan authorities took security measures, including the evacuation of passengers and staff from Chisinau airport, as well as the delay of all flights to and from the airport until the incident was resolved.