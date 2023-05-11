Shooting at Mercedes-Benz Plant Kills 2 in Germany

A 53-year-old man shot at the two victims at the plant but he was arrested without any resistance.

On Thursday morning, two people were killed as a gunman opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen, southern Germany.

According to initial investigation, the 53-year-old man shot at the two victims at the plant but he was arrested without any resistance, the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office and Ludwigsburg police headquarters said in a joint statement.

The all-clear was given around one hour after police and rescue workers arrived at the premises. "There is no longer any danger to employees at the plant," police tweeted.

The factory building had been evacuated and "employees are currently being cared for by the police and the company's own support staff," said local authorities.

Police and rescue services were remaining on site with a large number of forces as the motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Mercedes-Benz confirmed that there was an incident at its Sindelfingen plant, which is located some 17 km southwest of Stuttgart.

"We are in communication with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts," the carmaker told German media.