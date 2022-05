Although authorities did not detail the health condition of the wounded, the police in California stated that they were taken to health centers where they are being treated.



Authorities of California in the United States reported on Saturday that a shooting that took place in the early hours of the morning left nine people wounded and one dead.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a party in the town of San Bernardino, located 100 kilometers east of Los Angeles.

"Upon arrival, the officers found a large concentration of people and were informed that they were in the area to celebrate a party," said the San Bernardino Police.

Although the authorities did not detail the state of health of the wounded, the police in California stated that they were taken to health centers where they are being treated.

Finally, the authorities informed that they are conducting the respective investigations of the case, for the moment no arrests have been made and the perpetrators of the shooting have not been identified.