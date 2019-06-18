Shooting Between Colombian Fuel Smugglers Kills 12 in Venezuela

Colombian former paramilitary groups would be the alleged culprits of a massacre at Bocadegrita, a Venezuelan small border town.

Clashes between criminal gangs previously linked to Colombian paramilitary groups left at least 12 dead and 10 people injured in Bocadegrita, a Venezuelan small town which is close to the border of Colombia's Santander Department.

"Although the Colombian authorities have not been able to clarify the details of this violent act -for it happened across the border- Cucuta's Metropolitan Police officers managed to capture two men who crossed the River Grita ... to seek medical assistance in Colombia," reported El Tiempo.

According to first reports on social media, the confrontation would have occurred between Los Rastrojos and the Urabeños, two criminal groups which were fighting over money collection stemming from fuel smuggling.

The rural zone in which these former paramilitary groups operate has remained one of the most dangerous border areas in Latin America.

On this regard, the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) said Tuesday that the number of asylum applications in Spain filled by Colombians reached 10,122 on May 31, a figure which is a result of the "false peace" in Colombia, according to the CEAR policies and campaigns director, Paloma Favieres, who added that the great majority of such requests has not been solved by the Spanish government yet.

#Frontera Al menos 12 muertos y varios heridos en enfrentamientos en Boca de Grita este martes https://t.co/0BuVguZjqF pic.twitter.com/Dpaha78Wj8 — FronteraySociedad (@ReDHFrontera) June 18, 2019

"Border: at least 12 dead and several injured in clashes in Boca de Grita on Tuesday."

"From three o'clock in the morning there were clashes between armed groups. Here the Urabeños and Rastrojos are fighting each other for the control of everything moving illegally in the border," inhabitants told Caracol Radio.

"As a result of this situation, there is anxiety in people on the Colombian side. Some have come to ask about their relatives, the trade closed its doors and we are afraid of what this may trigger."

Although President Ivan Duque's administration says it is committed to fighting crimes, violence in Colombia continues to take many lives, especially due to the actions of far-right groups which have continued attacking social leaders, human rights defenders, journalists and militants of the Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Commons (FARC).

So far some 416 people have been killed since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016, according to the Ombudsman's Office of Colombia.

In an attempt to draw attention to the murders of social leaders in Colombia, human rights defenders protested Monday in London against President Duque and his government's lack of action as he landed in the U.K. for an official visit.