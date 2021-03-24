Ship Blockage at Suez Canal Triggers Oil Price Rebound

The 400 meters long and 60 meters wide ship was heading to Rotterdam when the wind from a sandstorm wedged it between the two sides of the man-made canal. The event has caused a backlog of at least 100 ships waiting to cross on both sides of the channel.

A cargo container ran aground and blocked the Suez Canal on Tuesday, triggering a spike in oil prices after the lowest sell-off since February. The delays and concerns over several ships having to take a longer route have dramatically impacted oil prices.

The 400 meters long and 60 meters wide ship was heading to Rotterdam when the wind from a sandstorm wedged it between the two sides of the human-made canal. The event has caused a backlog of at least 100 ships waiting to cross on both sides of the canal.

just to reiterate: about 10 percent of world trade has been at a standstill for 2 days because a cargo ship drew a giant dick in the Red Sea then wedged itself sideways in the Suez Canalhttps://t.co/hlN1PcmMhW pic.twitter.com/wfSKdrtpkj — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 24, 2021

On Wednesday, "U.S. crude oil prices rose 5.9% to settle at $61.18 per barrel, and Brent futures climbed 5.6 percent to $64.19. But oil prices are down more than 14 percent from their recent highs earlier this month," the website Investors reports.

It is estimated that about 12 percent of global trade passes through the canal, including 1 million oil barrels a day. The infrastructure connects the Middle East to Europe and the U.S.