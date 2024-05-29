Sheinbaum Has a 20-Point Lead in the Mexican Presidential Race

So far, MORENA party candidate has managed to capture 55 percent of voting intentions.

On Wednesday, Reforma newspaper published an electoral preference survey showing that Claudia Sheinbaum, the presidential candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), has a 20 percentage point lead over her main rival, Xochitl Galvez.

With less than 5 days until the elections that will take place on Sunday, Sheinbaum has managed to capture 55 percent of voter preferences.

Meanwhile, Galvez, the presidential candidate of the right-wing coalition Strength and Heart for Mexico, has garnered only 35 percent of the support. In last place is the candidate of the Citizens' Movement (MC), Jorge Alvarez, who has only 10 percent of electoral preferences.

Conducted between May 21 and 26, the survey also shows that MORENA, the party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, would obtain 44 percent of the votes for Congress.

Las tendencias no mienten y hasta #Reforma (@Reforma) lo sabe | #Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) ganará la presidencia este 2 de junio ������️����https://t.co/re7WLE7SY1 — CTC Central de Medios (@CTCMedios) May 29, 2024

The text reads, "Trends do not lie and even Reforma knows it. Sheinbaum will win the presidency this June 2."

Its allies, the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), would receive 5 percent and 6 percent, respectively. Thus, the progressive alliance would secure 55 percent of the votes for the Legislative branch.

On the other hand, within the Strength and Heart for Mexico coalition, the electoral preferences are distributed as follows: 21 percent for the right-wing National Action Party (PAN), 10 percent for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and 2 percent for the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

Citizens' Movement, an organization that defines itself as a 'third way' between MORENA and the traditional right-wing opposition, would receive only 10 percent of the votes for legislators.

The Reforma survey was conducted in households with 1,000 adults, has a margin of error of 3.9 percent, and a confidence level of 95 percent.

The political campaigns end this Wednesday to make way for three days of electoral silence. On Sunday, over 98 million Mexicans are called to choose their next president, 500 legislators, 128 senators, and thousands of subnational authorities.

