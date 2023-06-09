Shark Kills Russian in Egypt’s Red Sea Resort

“An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer … led to his death”
According to official sources, an individual of Russian nationality was killed by a shark in an attack, the event occurred in proximity to the coastal city of Hurghada situated within Egypt's Red Sea resort region.
Related:
Sandstorm Hits Cairo, Billboard Collapse: 1 Killed & 5 Injured
According to the Ministry of Environment, the victim lost his life as a result of a tiger shark attack that occurred in the vicinity of Hurghada's waters on Thursday.
“An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer … led to his death,” the ministry posted on Facebook, without providing further details.
The ministry also announced that it had captured the shark and was conducting an investigation in a laboratory to ascertain the underlying causes of the uncommon attack.
#Sharkattack in #Egypt kills a Russian citizen!— World Wide News (@wwnews247) June 9, 2023
Egyptian authorities have banned swimming near a beach at an Egyptian Red Sea resort following a deadly shark attack that killed a Russian citizen on Thursday, according to Egyptian and Russian officials. pic.twitter.com/VyRfeyjqho
The individual in question was identified as a Russian citizen by the Hurghada-based Russian Consulate. However, official information regarding his identity has not been disclosed by the consulate.
“The victim was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt,” Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev said in a statement.
Egyptian authorities have enacted a prohibition on aquatic recreational pursuits, comprising swimming, snorkelling, and similar activities, along a 74 km (46 mile) expanse of the coast. This stretch will remain inaccessible until Sunday.