Shark Kills Russian in Egypt’s Red Sea Resort

  • Tiger shark swimming in Egypt’s Red Sea. Jun. 9, 2023.

    Tiger shark swimming in Egypt’s Red Sea. Jun. 9, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@bukev212

Published 9 June 2023
Opinion

“An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer … led to his death”

According to official sources, an individual of Russian nationality was killed by a shark in an attack, the event occurred in proximity to the coastal city of Hurghada situated within Egypt's Red Sea resort region.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the victim lost his life as a result of a tiger shark attack that occurred in the vicinity of Hurghada's waters on Thursday.

“An attack by a tiger shark on a beachgoer … led to his death,” the ministry posted on Facebook, without providing further details.

The ministry also announced that it had captured the shark and was conducting an investigation in a laboratory to ascertain the underlying causes of the uncommon attack.

The individual in question was identified as a Russian citizen by the Hurghada-based Russian Consulate. However, official information regarding his identity has not been disclosed by the consulate.

“The victim was not a tourist, but a permanent resident of Egypt,” Russian Consul-General Viktor Voropayev said in a statement.

Egyptian authorities have enacted a prohibition on aquatic recreational pursuits, comprising swimming, snorkelling, and similar activities, along a 74 km (46 mile) expanse of the coast. This stretch will remain inaccessible until Sunday.

Aljazeera
France24
by teleSUR/ YBC
