Shanghai to Ensure Daily Supplies in Light of COVID-19 Surge

China's biggest city pledged to provide daily supplies as the city is under closed-off management due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Chinese city of Shanghai is facing temporary closed-off management aimed at a COVID-19 resurge, forcing the city's authorities to ensure supplies to meet its residents' demand for daily necessities, especially the essentials required by the elderly, mothers, and babies.

During a press conference on Thursday, vice mayor Chen Tong said that the city's reserve had been provided with rice, flour, oil, and meat, and enough supplies of vegetables and pork could be transferred from other cities to Shanghai at any time.

Chen said supermarkets and food markets have stopped operating because of the ongoing Pandemic situation. The delivery capacity of the e-commerce platforms has also been affected significantly because of the COVID-19 resurgence.

The mayor said that the Chinese megacity would work to solve the problem of low efficiency in distribution with a mechanism that would expand the scale of stockpiling and launch supply packages to cover the basic needs of its residents. "Through neighborhood committees, the needs of people will be collected and their orders will be delivered by community volunteers," he added.

Shanghai reported another daily record of nearly 20,000 COVID infections for Wednesday. Many of the city’s 25 million people who are cooped up inside say they are struggling to replenish their daily food supplies, as stocks run out in minutes every morninghttps://t.co/L8LIyOIQJ1 — Sixth Tone (@SixthTone) April 8, 2022

Shanghai is enlisting facilities designated to re-operate, such as wholesale markets, distribution centers, e-commerce warehouses, and other outlets that strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.

Shanghai has also ensured an emergency channel to respond to the needs of particular groups, including the delivery of maternal and infant products, such as baby milk powder, which will be prioritized.