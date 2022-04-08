Shanghai: New Interim Hospitals Set Up to Fight COVID-19 Surge

With the most recent upsurge of COVID-19 infections in Shanghai, more temporary hospitals have been set up in the city to ensure the proper treatment of new positive cases.

According to authorities, Shanghai has put four temporary city-wide hospitals into operation, three of which are located in the Pudong district and one in the Chongming district.

Jin Chen, deputy director of Shanghai's housing and urban-rural development management committee, said a total of 38 000 beds could be provided altogether among the four sites, which occupy a combined area of 500 000 square meters.

The official said Shanghai's largest temporary hospital would become operational on Saturday. The facility is being built at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. It is designed with some 600 000 square meters of floor space that will accommodate a total of 50 000 beds by the time it is entirely constructed.

The deputy director said that at the moment, temporary district hospitals in Shanghai provide a total of 21 000 beds, noting that another 20 000 would be available when completes the construction of new provisional hospitals.

The 'Fangcang' temporary hospital in neighboring Suzhou has admitted over 4,700 people from Shanghai as the Chinese metropolis struggles to deal with the surging number of asymptomatic patients.

On Thursday, the city reported 824 new confirmed COVID-19 cases of local transmission with another 20 398 local cases without symptoms.