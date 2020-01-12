Several Rockets Hit Iraqi Airbase: 4 Wounded

A new attack on an Iraqi military base was reported on Sunday when several rockets hit the air force site in the Salah Al-Deen province.

The Iraqi Armed Forces announced on their official Twitter account that a number of rockets targeted the Al-Balad Airbase in the country's Salah Al-Deen Province.

"The Al-Balad Airbase in the Salah Al-Deen Governorate came under attack by eight Katyusha rockets, wounding four members of the Iraqi Air Force, including two officers," the Iraqi Armed Forces said.

The Iraqi Armed Forces did not release anymore details about the attack, but the timing of the rocket assault raises a lot of questions due to the presence of U.S. contractors at the base.

This latest attack also comes just days after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards fired 22 missiles at two Iraqi military bases that host U.S. troops. Of the 22 missiles fired, 17 of them targeted the Ain Al-Assad Base in Iraq's Al-Anbar province.

The Iranian attack was carried out a few days after the U.S. assassinated the Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Since then, U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed new sanctions against Iran, while also taking to Twitter to slam the Islamic Republic for mistakenly shooting down a Ukrainian airliner on the night of the IRGC's missile strikes in Iraq.