Seven US States Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalisations

Seven U.S. states have reported their highest COVID-19 patient admissions in the pandemic, as cases surge in the country following the easing of restrictions, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

These states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas wich also confirmed a record daily case increase on Tuesday, each admitted record number of infected people to the hospital.

Texas and California on Tuesday surpassed 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour span — records in those states. Arizona, Nevada, and Missouri also logged new single-day highs.

For his part, the Governor of Texas Greg Abbott said there are concerns over the hospitalization rate being at an all-time high in the state and said he will increase testing as well as new measures to combat the virus. Meanwhile, he urged residents not to go out unless necessary.

"We want to make sure that everyone reinforces the best safe practices of wearing a mask, hand sanitization, maintaining safe distance, but importantly, because the spread is so rampant right now, there's never a reason for you to have to leave your home," he said.

Overall, 33 states and U.S. territories now have a rolling average of new cases that is higher than last week, The Washington Post said.

More than 800 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the United States on Tuesday, the first time fatalities have increased since June 7.

Worldwide, there are more than 9 million confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, with more than 2.3 million cases and at least 119,000 deaths reported in the United States.