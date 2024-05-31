Seven Presidential Candidates Registered So Far in Iran

The spokesman of the national electoral body of Iran, Mohsen Islami, reported this Friday so far seven candidates have run to take part in the presidential elections of the Central Asian nation.

They are: Said Yalili, Ali Lariyani, Mohamad Reza Sabaqian Bafqi, Mostafa Kavakebian, Abas Moqtadai, Qodratali Heshmatian y Mahmud Ahmadi Biqash. The spokesman added that Iranian citizens living abroad can also register through a lawyer or representative.

According to local media, by the end of Thursday some 30 candidates had applied, although the majority did not meet the requirements established in the law to do so, such as having four years of experience in executive management at the national level, a master’s degree and an age of not less than 40 years (between 40 and 75 years).

The candidate registration process began on Thursday and will run for five days. After this deadline, the Guardian Council will study the profiles of the candidates and decide on their eligibility, after which they will start two weeks of electoral campaigns.

The elections will be held on 28 June. In this regard, the Minister of the Interior, Ahmed Vahidi, assured that the elections will be held with broad popular participation and in an environment of security, integrity and competition.

According to the current law, if in the first round no candidate gets 50 percent plus one of the total number of participants, a second round should be held on July 5.