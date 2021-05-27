Seven Candidates To Contest Iran's Presidency in June

Besides holding university degrees, the presidential candidates profess the Islamic religion and have no criminal records.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei on Thursday called on Iranians to participate massively in the June 18 presidential election.

"Dear Iranian nation! Elections are held in one day but their outcome lasts for several years. Participate in the elections! Consider the election as something that belongs to yourselves, because it belongs to you," he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on presidential candidates to display ethical behavior during their election campaigns.

"My first advice to the candidates is not to use the elections as a field of power struggle. Don't look at what ruins reputations and usually happens in elections in the United States and some European countries. The electoral arena is a field in which you compete to serve," he stressed.

“Throughout the negotiations, the US has tried to portray Iran as the difficult party. But the fact is, the US is the party that left the JCPOA and President Biden has the power to restore the agreement at any time by lifting all Trump-era sanctions.” https://t.co/VBDrLN73Eg — ��FREE PALESTINE�� (@hermitmystic) May 27, 2021

Previously, following the rules established in the Iranian constitution, the Council of Guardians authorized the participation of 7 out of 592 people who aspired to be qualified as presidential candidates.

Among the politicians who did not meet all requirements was former Speaker of the Parliament Ali Larijani who accepted the decision of the Constitutional Council and urged people to participate in the elections.

Khamenei thanked the politicians who did not qualify for the final stage of the elections for their respect for the decision of the authorities.

"We should thank those who have not had their fitness recognized by the Guardian Council and have faced the situation with nobility... which is a very valuable act and pleasing to God," Khamenei tweeted.

The seven candidates range in age from 40 to 75. Besides holding university degrees, they profess the Islamic religion and have no criminal records. In Iran, the president serves a four-year term and can be re-elected only once.

