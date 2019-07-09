Sergio Moro Asks for a 5-Day Leave During Lava Jato Case

Executive secretary Luiz Pontel will assume responsibility for the Ministry during his absence.

The Official Gazette of the Brazilian Federation announced on Monday that Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro will be absent for five days to attend to personal matters, amid the accusations against him for the Lava Jato case.

Moro will be absent for five days from his ministerial work, without pay, starting on July 15 until the 19th of the same month.

Messages leaked in the press have questioned his impartiality when he was the judge of the Lava Jato anti-corruption case, which sent former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to prison.

According to his collaborators, Moro had already announced in advance that in this month of July would be absent, however, coincidentally, this license is presented in the middle of the controversy over the case of Lava Jato.

During his absence , the executive secretary will assume the position and responsibilities of the ministerial entity, as indicated in the Bulletin.

"It is clarified that the removal, without salary, is carried out in accordance with articles 81, VI of Law 8112/90, the minister will be on vacation and the executive secretary, Luiz Pontel, will respond provisionally for the ministry in this period, "says the document.

Moro is accused of involvement in the Lava Jato operation and alleged persecution against former Brazilian President Lula da Silva.