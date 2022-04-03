Serbian Polling Stations Confirmed Closed

According to projections, the current president Aleksandar Vucic would be reelected.

Serbian electoral authorities confirmed this Sunday the closing of all polling stations, after an election day where citizens elect a new president, as well as a new Parliament and municipal authorities.

The 8,255 polling stations available for the day have already ceased activities since 20H00 (local time), where a turnout of over 54 percent stands out, constituting an increase in turnout since 2016.

According to electoral authorities, a total of 6.5 million citizens were called to vote. It should be recalled that eight candidates ran for the presidential elections and 250 seats will be renewed for the Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the country’s election commission estimated a turnout of 58-60 percent, substantially higher than the 48.8 percent reported in the 2020 parliamentary vote. Officials said long lines remained at some polling stations as of 8 p.m. and that those people would be allowed to vote.

According to some polls, the current head of state and leader of the Serbian Progressive Party, Aleksandar Vucic, is expected to be re-elected.

Thus, among the candidates competing against the Serbian president is retired Army General Zdravko Ponos, who is the leader of the right-wing opposition coalition "United for the Victory of Serbia".

It is worth mentioning that for the election of the Parliament, the Progressive Party registers more than 45 percent of the votes in favor; while the party "United for the Victory of Serbia", points to 20 percentage points.