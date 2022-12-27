Serbia Accuses Kosovo of Rejecting Solutions to the Crisis

The Serbian president believes that the actions of the Kosovo government are aimed at harassing the Kosovar Serb population to leave the Kosovar territory.

On Tuesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic described as "hysterical" the pressure for the Kosovar Serbs to lift the road blockades they set in the city of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo.

"We must advocate for the interests of the (Kosovo) Serb people. They are not on the barricades for nothing," Vucic said, accusing Kosovo of restricting the rights of the Kosovo Serb population and violating the agreements reached.

The Serbian president believes that the actions of the Kosovo government are aimed at harassing the Kosovar Serb population to leave the Kosovar territory.

Vucic also accused the international community of tolerating and supporting Kosovo in such behavior, which includes the forcible removal of the barricades that Kosovar Serbs have maintained in northern Kosovo since Dec. 10 in protest of growing discrimination.

WATCH: #BNNSerbia Reports.



The Serbian army is transporting heavy weapons to Kosovo's administrative border.



Near the #Yarinye checkpoint, a column of 155 mm NORA self-propelled artillery units accompanied by military police was spotted.#Serbia #Kosovo #Defence pic.twitter.com/cLgEbtkoCg — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 27, 2022

"We are doing our best to preserve peace and reach a compromise solution," President Sebio said.

Nevertheless, he criticized the international community for not condemning Kosovo's decision to ban the patriarch of the Orthodox Church, Porfirije, from entering its territory.

This Serb religious leader, who had plans to visit believers and monasteries in Kosovo on Dec. 26, is known for his calls for peace and reconciliation between Serbs and Kosovo Albanians.

