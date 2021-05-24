    • Live
Senior Chinese Envoy Visits Moscow Strengthening the Alliance

    China´s foreign minister, Wang Yi said that "the more unstable and turbulent the world is, the more decisive cooperation between China and Russia will become."  | Photo: Twitter/ @WorldWatch_

Published 24 May 2021
The tour comes amid an escalating approach between both countries, since "Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in history," according to President Vladimir Putin. 

Russia and China will further strengthen their diplomatic relations as a senior envoy from Beijing arrive in Moscow on Monday for high-level meetings during this week.

Chinese officials revealed that the director of China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission and a specialist in American affairs, Yang Jiechi, will discuss security and strategic cooperation in Russia before traveling to Croatia and Slovenia. Yang has been described in local media outlets as “President Xi Jinping’s most trusted foreign policy aide.”

The tour comes amid an escalating approach between both countries, since "Russian-Chinese relations have reached the highest level in history," according to President Vladimir Putin.

Trade data published earlier in May indicated that cross-border commerce in the first quarter of 2021 has dramatically increased by  19.8 percent compared to the same period last year. Moreover, China´s foreign minister, Wang Yi, said in March that "the more unstable and turbulent the world is, the more decisive cooperation between China and Russia will become." 

China-Russia relations Xi Jinping

Vladimir Putin Yang Jiechi

by teleSUR/esf-MS
