Segodnya Agency Summons To Stenin Photojournalism Contest

The Rossiya Segodnya Press Centre summons young photojournalists between 18 and 33 years of age to participate in the 9th edition of the Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest, which honors the eponymous reporter, who died in 2014 while covering the armed conflict in the Donbas region.

Sponsored by the Russian Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the contest seeks to support young photographers and attract public attention to the tasks of photojournalism.

Those interested in participating shall hand over an individual photograph and a photo series in each of the following nominations: Main News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: a Hero of Our Time.

The works must be uploaded to the contest's official website (https://stenincontest.com/), which is available in Russian, English, and Chinese. The deadline for admission is Feb. 28.

