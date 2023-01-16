Segodnya Agency Summons To Stenin Photojournalism Contest

The Rossiya Segodnya Press Centre summons young photojournalists between 18 and 33 years of age to participate in the 9th edition of the Andrei Stenin International Photojournalism Contest, which honors the eponymous reporter, who died in 2014 while covering the armed conflict in the Donbas region.
RELATED:
First Exchange of Prisoners Between Russia and Ukraine of 2023
Sponsored by the Russian Commission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the contest seeks to support young photographers and attract public attention to the tasks of photojournalism.
Those interested in participating shall hand over an individual photograph and a photo series in each of the following nominations: Main News, Sport, My Planet, and Portrait: a Hero of Our Time.
The works must be uploaded to the contest's official website (https://stenincontest.com/), which is available in Russian, English, and Chinese. The deadline for admission is Feb. 28.
The first, second, and third places in each nomination will be awarded about US$1,730, US$1,380, and US$1,038, respectively. The organizing committee will also award a Grand Prize worth about US$9,700.
The winning works will be exposed in major world exhibition halls and centers, including the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York and the European Council in Strasbourg.
"We are eagerly awaiting this edition’s work, which we hope shows high professional skills," the contest’s coordinator, Oxana Oleinik, said and wished success to all participants.