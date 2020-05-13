Secret UK Plan to Intervene in Venezuelan Politics Revealed

According to an investigation published by the news outlet The Canary, the British Government created a Secret Unit with self-proclaimed lawmaker Juan Guaido, with the aim of overthrowing the Venezuelan head of state, Nicolas Maduro.

U.K. news portal The Canary published this Wednesday an investigation by journalist John McEvoy which reveals a secret unit between the British Foreign Ministry and the Venezuelan opposition to overthrow Venezuela's Constitutional President Nicolas Maduro.

According to documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act, journalist McEvoy points out that in the last 16 months, the British Government has supported opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido in his attempts to overthrow the head of state Nicolas Maduro. Research indicates that at the end of January 2019, the U.K. Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) called on the Bank of England to grant Guaidó access to £ 1.2bn of Venezuelan gold reserves.

"In January 2020, Guaidó travelled to London to meet with U.K. government officials and shore up international support for his flailing efforts to overthrow the Venezuelan government," the investigation states.

The Canary reveals that on his recent trip to London, Guaido held a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Minister for the Americas, Christopher Pincher, and the Director for the Americas, Hugo Shorter, to discuss the Venezuela issue. "The documents obtained under the Freedom of Information act offer details of his visit and reveal the existence of a specialized unit within the FCO dedicated to the 'reconstruction' of Venezuela," he adds.

According to the publication, the "head of the Venezuelan Reconstruction Unit, FCO," John Saville, was present at the meeting, "the existence of this unit has never been publicly recognized by either the FCO or Saville, who was previously ambassador of the United Kingdom in Venezuela (2014-2017) ", they add.

"Saville was a central figure in organizing Guaidó's visit and, by January 2020, plans were already underway for a violent foray into Venezuela by the United States and Venezuela mercenaries - a plan that, according to the U.S. mercenary in charge, was signed off on by Guaido himself. The entire contract leaked to the Washington Post names Guaido as "Commander in Chief" of the entire operation. Guaido has denied his participation," according to the article.