Second Deadly IS Attack in a Week Leaves Two Israelis Killed

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for killing two members of the Israeli security forces, who were gunned down in central Israel.

On Monday, the jihadist group took responsibility for a shooting in the Negev in which two shooters killed two Israeli police officers and four others were wounded. It was the group's second deadly attack in a week.

During the attack that took place on Sunday, the shooters opened fire in the run-up to a meeting between the foreign ministers of four Arab nations and the U.S. in central Israel. Similarly, less than a week ago, a single IS-inspired attacker killed four people in a stabbing rampage in the southern part of the country.

Surveillance footage captured two men opening fire in Hadera before being shot by two members of the Israeli Border Police's anti-terrorist unit, who were in a neighboring restaurant when the attack took place. Emergency services responded quickly to the situation.

Yair Lapid, Israeli Foreign Minister, said, "this was murder for the sake of murder and terror for the sake of terror," was flanked by ministers from Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. These terrorist attacks are aimed at intimidating us, Lapid also said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in statement that Israeli security forces must adapt to the "new threat" posed by Islamic State supporters, after two people were killed in a shooting attack in Hadera, the second attack linked to the militant group in Israel within a week. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/erAbmYTjIB — Intel Jack (@IntelJack6) March 28, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is in isolation after testing positive for Covid, issued a statement from his home in which he said his heart breaks over the attacks. However, Hamas, the which governs neighboring Gaza, hailed the attack, calling it a heroic operation.

The rioting takes place before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Citizens have been called upon to be vigilant, and the police will set up checkpoints on major roads in the area starting Tuesday.

Ramadan, which will begin on Saturday, has been in the past a time of violence between Israeli police and Muslim protesters. Last year, confrontations between the two parts led to a clash between Israeli and Gaza forces.