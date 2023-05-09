    • Live
Search For Kenyan Forest Death Cult Followers: 21 More Bodies

  • The search operation has resumed after being suspended for a few days due to bad weather. May. 9, 2023.  

    The search operation has resumed after being suspended for a few days due to bad weather. May. 9, 2023.

Published 9 May 2023
Opinion

The latest figures of exhumed bodies bring the death toll to 133. 

A search operation for followers of a doomsday cult in Shakahola forest in southeastern Kenya resumed Tuesday, with Kenyan investigators exhuming 21 more bodies.

According to regional head Rhoda Onyancha, the latest figures of bodies exhumed bring the death toll to 133. The search operation has resumed after being suspended for a few days due to bad weather. 

Home Affairs Minister Kithure Kindiki told reporters, "We have many more graves in this forest, so it leads us to conclude that this is a very organized crime."

The leader of the Good News International church, Paul Mackenzie, is in custody, accused of ordering his followers to starve their children and themselves to death. He allegedly promised them they would go to heaven before the end of the world, which he predicted would occur on April 15.

According to the Interior Ministry, postmortem examinations of 112 exhumed or recovered bodies have been completed. 

Investigators said autopsies on some of the victims' bodies have revealed that organs were missing. The government's chief pathologist, Johansen Oduor, said that while starvation appears to be the main cause of death, some of the victims, including children, were strangled, beaten, or suffocated.

Televangelist Ezekiel Odero, arrested in the same case, was released on bail on Thursday. Police say huge cash transactions have been traced to Ezekiel Odero's bank accounts. They are believed to be related to the sale of houses belonging to Mackenzie supporters.

