Scientists Detect Water in a Young Star's Planet-Forming Disk

THe liquid is in a state of hot steam at about 330 degrees Celsius at the inner disc of the system PDS 70, located 370 light-years away.

The scientific journal Nature published an investigation noting that a scientific team discovered water in PDS 70, a young star that is about 370 light years away and hosts two distant exoplanets.

The liquid is inside its disk of gas and dust from which new rocky or terrestrial planets with properties similar to ours could form. This finding was possible thanks to observations from the James Webb Space Telescope, which allowed scientists to detect that PDS 70 star's water is in a state of hot steam at about 330 degrees Celsius.

The discovery, which explores the region where rocky Earth-like planets normally form, suggests that any bodies created within the disk around the star PDS 70 would benefit from a significant reservoir of water, improving their future chances of habitability.

Led by the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (Germany), the research represents an important step towards understanding how water could have reached Earth and whether this process could be extended to rocky planets outside our solar system.

Just published in @nature: 'Water in the terrestrial planet-forming zone of the PDS 70 disk' by Perotti et al.: https://t.co/a1FpNhchr3 — Nature Astronomy (@NatureAstronomy) July 24, 2023

The paper published by Nature therefore offers evidence of a mechanism by which water would be supplied to potentially habitable planets from the formation stage.

"We may now have found evidence that water could also be one of the initial ingredients of rocky planets - which are closest to their star - and be available from birth," explained lead study scientist Giulia Perotti.

Data for the research was collected by the James Webb’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), an instrument in which eleven European countries participate.

The scientific team's observations aim to identify the properties of disks of gas and dust around young stars, in order to advance knowledge about the conditions determining the composition of the planets that can potentially form there.

This is the first detection of water in a disk of a system that hosts at least two planets called PDS 70 b and PDS 70 c, which are not rocky but gas giants about the size of Jupiter. These types of planets take less time to form than rocky ones and they do so by accumulating dust and gas that remains after the creation of the star.

No planet has yet been found near the center of the PDS 70 disk, although they could be forming in that region, said David Barrado, another of the authors and an astronomer from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB).