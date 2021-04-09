Scientist Uses Facebook-Like Algorithm To Predict Alzheimer

“We fed the algorithm all of the data held on the known proteins so it could learn and predict the language of proteins in the same way these models learn about human language and how WhatsApp knows how to suggest words for you to use,” the first author of the paper Dr. Kadi Liis Saar explained.

Researchers at Cambridge University created a machine-learning algorithm to decode the molecular language diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's. The algorithm is similar to those used by Facebook and Netflix.

Scientists at St. John’s College, University of Cambridge, said their machine-learning algorithm could "predict" the signs of these diseases, in particular irregularities with proteins, within a fraction of time.

Greater strides must be made to eliminate discrimination and other forms of bias to ensure all Americans have access to high quality dementia care and support services. Help raise awareness during National Public Health Week. #NPHW #ENDALZ pic.twitter.com/mcHsDWdUIu — Alzheimer's Association (@alzassociation) April 5, 2021

Professor Tuomas Knowles, the lead author of the study and a Fellow of St. John’s College, said that the device was “an absolute game-changer” that could potentially facilitate the production of “targeted drugs to ease symptoms dramatically or to prevent dementia happening at all.”

“We fed the algorithm all of the data held on the known proteins so it could learn and predict the language of proteins in the same way these models learn about human language and how WhatsApp knows how to suggest words for you to use,” the first author of the paper Dr. Kadi Liis Saar explained.