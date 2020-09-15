Scientific American Endorses Democratic Candidate Joe Biden

"We urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy, and the environment," the SA editors stressed.

For the first time in its 175-year history, the Scientific American (SciAm) magazine decided to position itself politically in the U.S. presidential elections and support Democratic candidate Joe Biden given that Republican candidate Donald Trump rejects the evidence of science.

"Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September," the SciAm editors stated.

"He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges," it added.

Based on the behavior assumed by the current president of the United States, Scientific American invited its readers to vote for Biden.

"We urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy, and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future.

The SciAm support for Biden comes just a day after Trump rebuffed attempts by California Governor Gavin Newsom to convince him that the wildfires raging on the West Coast are due to long-term weather conditions prompted by global ecological changes.

Besides asking the governor to clear the leaves from the forests, as if that were the main cause of the wildfires, Trump played down the environmental problem.

"It'll start getting cooler, you just watch," the U.S. President predicted and told an official "I don't think science knows" about global warming.