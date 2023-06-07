School Shooting After Graduation in US, 2 Killed and 5 Wounded

"We think the suspect knew at least one of the victims"

On Tuesday afternoon, according to the local law enforcement authorities of the state of Virginia, in the eastern region of Richmond, a shooting incident occurred after a high school graduation ceremony, which resulted in the demise of two individuals and caused injures to five other individuals., the has reported.

According to Matthew Stanley, Richmond Public Schools official, the incident transpired at approximately 5:15 p.m local time (2115 hours GMT) after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony took place at Monroe Park, in the vicinity of Altria Theater.

Rick Edwards, the interim police chief of the locality, said that two fatalities were recorded among the seven individuals who suffered gunshot wounds and were subsequently transported to a hospital.

According to Edwards, two suspects have been taken into custody. "We think the suspect knew at least one of the victims," he said.

US police arrest 19-year-old suspect after two people are shot dead and five others wounded in a shooting following a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia's Richmond city https://t.co/9sWG16AErz pic.twitter.com/UnK7pHFjaD — TRT World (@trtworld) June 7, 2023

As of now, authorities have not revealed more information on the suspects other than the age of one of the two suspects.

Richmond Public Schools said in a statement that it "will close all schools tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7. All high school graduations this week have also been canceled."

"We're going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who were involved in this to justice. ... This should not be happening anywhere," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney told a press conference.