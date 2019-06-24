Saudi FM Warns Iran Will 'Pay the Price' in Recent Row With US

“Today, Iran is under severe economic sanctions,” Jubeir told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published on Monday. “These sanctions will be strengthened. If Iran continues its aggressive policies, it will have to pay the price.”

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir issued a stern warning to Iran about its “aggressive policies” in the Middle East.

Jubeir warned Iran that if they continue these policies, there would be more sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Jubeir was speaking in Paris after meeting his French counterpart as European powers seek to defuse tensions in the region after Iran downed a U.S. military surveillance drone and was blamed for attacks on six oil tankers.

“We said we wanted to avoid a war at all costs, like the Americans. It is the Iranians who are making the choice of escalation,” Jubeir said.

“You cannot attack ships in the Gulf, you cannot attack pipelines, you cannot provide ballistic missiles to terrorist groups like the Houthis (in Yemen) to use against Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Iran has denied carrying out the recent attacks in the Gulf region.