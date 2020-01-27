Saudi Arabia Says Israeli Citizens Are Not Welcome: CNN Report

The declaration came after Israel's Minister of the Interior said Sunday that Israelis would be permitted to travel to the Gulf state under certain circumstances.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Monday that Israelis were not welcome to visit the kingdom, CNN reported.

“Our policy is fixed. We do not have relations with the state of Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom at the current time,” the news outlet quoted the minister as saying.

The declaration came after Israel's Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri released a statement Sunday announcing that Israelis would be permitted to travel to the Gulf state for religious reasons, on a pilgrimage for the Hajj for instance, or business reasons for up to 90 days.

Deri’s statement had added that travelers would still need authorization from Saudi authorities.

“When a peace agreement is reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis, I believe the issue of Israel’s involvement in the region will be on the table,” Prince Faisal told CNN.

United States President Donald Trump disclosed Monday details of his Middle East peace plan to both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief political adversary, the leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz.

However, no Palestinian leaders were invited to Washington, DC, to take part in the discussions regarding a peace plan that purports to end a conflict lasting for several decades, and that concerns them directly. They have said that no agreement can work without them implicated.