Sarmat ICBM - A Milestone in Russia’s Military Development

President Vladimir Putin congratulated the army for the recent successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which he said is a truly unique weapon.

According to Russian Defense Ministry reports, the first Sarmat launch was carried out from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the region of Arkhangelsk on Wednesday at 15:12 local time.

Addressing Russia's Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin said, "I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile," adding that this event marks a milestone in the Russian military's development of advanced weapons systems.

The president said that the Sarmat ICBM is designed with the highest tactical and technical characteristics, endowing it with the capability to deflect any modern missile defense system.

Putin added that the new system strengthens the combat capability of the country's Armed Forces, ensuring the safeguarding of Russia's security against external threats. He said that those who attempt to menace Russia's territorial integrity will now think twice.

The Russian president said that mass production of the Sarmat ICBM will be easier as the system is exclusively by a domestic manufacturer.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that the launch tasks were fully accomplished, noting that the designated features were confirmed at all phases of the flight.

The ministry added that the practice warhead reached the target area at the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula.