Sao Paulo Forum Concludes in Brazil

Its 26th edition brought together representatives from other continents to exchange experiences regarding their popular and anti-imperialist struggles.

On Sunday, the 26th edition of the Sao Paulo Forum concluded in Brasilia, with a condemnation of the U.S. blockades against Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

On June 29, the Forum kicked off with 270 representatives from 57 social organizations advocating for Latin American integration and sovereignty, as well as the defense of migrant.

Nicaraguan parliamentarian Wilfredo Navarro expressed that coordinated actions against U.S. coercive measures in the region was one of the Forum's main topics of discussion.

"Any coercive measure or economic aggression against a sovereign country should be rejected," he said, emphasizing that the Forum strongly opposes the U.S. economic blockades aiming to hinder the revolutionary processes in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

O então presidente do Partido dos Trabalhadores, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, sua esposa, Marisa Letícia, o presidente da CUT, Jair Meneguelli, e o presidente de Cuba, Fidel Castro, reunidos durante a primeira conferência do Foro de São Paulo, em julho de 1990.



1/19 pic.twitter.com/ODU49MpyoO — Pensar a História (@historia_pensar) June 30, 2023

The tweet reads, "The then president of the Workers' Party Lula da Silva, his wife Marisa Leticia, the CUT president Jair Meneguelli, and the Cuban president Fidel Castro, meeting at the first Sao Paulo Forum conference in July 1990."

"The United States is attacking migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean," said Martha Garcia, a delegate from MORENA, the leftist governing party in Mexico.

"Migrants enrich a country that offers them no benefit... We cannot live with those inhumane and racist laws that foster hatred in extremist groups," she added.

The 26th edition of the Sao Paulo Forum also brought together representatives from other continents to exchange experiences regarding their popular and anti-imperialist struggles.

"The tricontinental spirit has not been lost and shows us the need to unify our struggles. Imperialists attempt to divide our countries and pit Latin America against Africa. Why do they do it?... They seek to exploit the mineral resources they take away," said Fred M'Membe, the president of the Socialist Party of Zambia.