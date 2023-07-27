Sany Group Committed to Sustainability in Africa

China-Africa economic relations have never been stronger and deeper. Years of hard work have allowed us to build a solid and inclusive cooperation, which in addition to purely economic issues, also includes social, cultural and environmental aspects.

Sany Group is being one of the spearheads in boosting economic relations between China and Africa. They have been present in Africa for more than two decades and are now increasingly involved in the sustainable development of many African countries.

Sany Group’s stand at the Third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, which was held in Changsha from June 29 to July 2, showcased the extensive package of products and equipment it has to offer to African countries. Fourteen flagship products were on display, including those in the concrete, road and port machinery categories.

Since the beginning of the millennium, Sany has been exporting equipment to Africa. This is the case of the export of modern land levelers to Morocco, which made it the first group of construction machinery manufacturers to enter the African continent. A pioneer in establishing successful and long-lasting economic ties with Africa, its presence at this fair is more than justified, in the midst of a boom in the insertion of Chinese capital in the African market.

China-Africa economic relations have never been stronger and deeper. Years of hard work have allowed us to build a solid and inclusive cooperation, which in addition to purely economic issues, also includes social, cultural and environmental aspects.

Thank you to Bronze Sponsor - @SANYGroup at Egypt Mining Forum 2023 for showcasing their top-of-the-line heavy machinery at the Egypt Mining Forum 2023 held 18 - 19 July at The Nile Ritz Carlton in Cairo. pic.twitter.com/Bop1UnFO1Q — Egypt Mining Forum (@EgyptMiningShow) July 27, 2023

China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for the past 14 years, according to the Asian country’s Ministry of Commerce. In 2012, Sino-African trade reached a record $254.289 billion, up 35 percent from the previous year. The infrastructure construction sector has been one of the most important in recent years. China has contributed to the construction of bridges, ports and roads throughout the continent.

Thanks to this collaboration, Africa has expanded its road infrastructure by 150,000 kilometers and its network service to almost 700 million users. In China, more than 160,000 African professionals have been trained in various areas of knowledge and production. Solutions have also been implemented in the agricultural sphere to address climate change and boost productive capacities.

Many of these projects were assisted and starred by Sany. The company has been in more than 50 countries in the continent, carrying out important engineering works, one of them being the Adama Wind Energy Project. More than 100 wind turbines built by Sany have been installed as part of this project by the Ethiopian government, which aims to significantly increase the use of clean energy in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital.

Sany is today a leader in building technology and services for clean energy generation, and is strongly committed to the different sustainable development agendas of the African continent.

The development of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in early July, with the participation of 53 African countries plus China, in addition to the participation of 12 international organizations and more than 1,500 exhibitors, has been a strong boost to bilateral collaboration between the two continents, at a time when the stability and development of the African continent is most needed.