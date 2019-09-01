Santrich Accuses Colombian President Ivan Duque of Treason

"The state that does not respect its commitments does not deserve the respect of the International Community, nor of its own people," said Santrich.

Jesus Santrich, the leader of the FARC party slammed Colombian President Ivan Duque for betraying the Peace Accords signed in 2016.

Santrich, or Seuxis Pausias Hernandez Solarte, wrote a new statement on behalf of the dissidents of the demobilized insurgent group FARC-EP, now converted into a Common Revolutionary Alternative Force (FARC) political party, whose video was exclusively accessed by the Russian news agency Sputnik.

In the statement disclosed on Sputnik’s website, he says that the Colombian president “assures without flinching that what he did not sign, does not oblige him, ignoring that the agreement was signed with the State”.

He stressed that the objective of the FARC sector that was rearmed "is not the soldier or the police officer, the officer or the non-commissioned officer respectful of popular interests, but the oligarchy," which he described as "corrupt, mafia and violent."

He said that they will "immediately" seek to coordinate efforts with the insurgent National Liberation Army (ELN) "and with those comrades who have not folded the flags that fly for the homeland."

He said his intention is to install a transitional government product of "a great coalition of forces, social justice and democracy that calls for a new peace dialogue."

In November 2016, the FARC signed a peace agreement with the Government of then-President Juan Manuel Santos, to end an internal armed conflict of more than 50 years, however, during this time more than 150 ex-combatants and around 500 Colombian social leaders were killed.