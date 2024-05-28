Santotoman PM Arrives in Caracas to Strengthen Cooperation Ties

Santotoman diplomats were received at the Simón Bolívar international airport by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and Head of Government of São Tomé and Príncipe, Patrice Emery Trovoada arrived in Caracas accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Business, Cooperation and Communities, Gareth Haddad do Espirito Santo Guadalupe.

Through his X account, the Gil indicated that the visit of Trovoada "marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation and friendship between our peoples", strengthening ties between Africa and the Latin American and Caribbean region.

He expressed that together they will discuss "the common needs and objectives for establishing complementarity agreements".

En nombre del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, nos complace dar la bienvenida al Primer Ministro y Jefe de Gobierno de São Tomé y Príncipe, Patrice Emery Trovoada, y al Ministro de Negocios Extranjeros, Cooperación y Comunidades, Gareth Haddad do Espirito Santo Guadalupe.



On behalf of the President

Nicolas Maduro

We are pleased to welcome the Prime Minister and Head of Government of São Tomé and Príncipe, Patrice Emery Trovoada, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Communities, Gareth Haddad do Espirito Santo Guadalupe.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that the visit of the Santotomian delegation seeks to strengthen cooperation and friendship, in the context of Bolivarian Peace Diplomacy, based on relations of respect and self-determination of peoples.

He noted that both nations signed in 2009 in Caracas the General Agreement of Cooperation and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Establishment of the Political Consultation Mechanism.

A delegation from the Sao Tome and Principe National Liberation Movement Party travelled to the capital in 2011 with the aim of deepening the ties of cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries, the source said.

Caracas and Sú Tomé formalized relations in 2006 and maintain cooperation links in the education sector, of which 11 students graduated in Integral Community Medicine, as part of the International Students Program of the Grand Marshal of Ayacucho Foundation.