Sanders Endorses Biden to 'Bring Democrats Against Trump'

United States (U.S.) Senator and former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Monday former Vice President Joe Biden, joining him as a guest on an online appearance.

"We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history," tweeted Sanders announcing his appearance with Biden and referencing U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Today, I am asking all Americans—I'm asking every Democrat, I'm asking every independent, I'm asking a lot of Republicans—to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse," Sanders said to Biden during the broadcast.

The move came less than a week after the senator from Vermont, who emerged as the top candidate for left-leaning and progressive voters in the U.S., dropped out of the race, recognizing that he could not win the nomination as Biden had an almost insurmountable delegate lead over him.

"We have to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House," Sanders told Biden, who returned the appreciation.

"You've been the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America," he told the Vermont senator. "You don't get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror."

The announcement did not come as a surprise as Sanders had previously said he would endorse his now-former rival if he were to suspend his campaign. It represents a crucial step for Biden, who must unite the Democratic Party beyond its ideological differences to defeat Trump in November.

With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don't endorse Joe Biden.



I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

Yet it remains uncertain whether progressive voters including young and working-class voters who had high expectations with Sanders' agenda, will follow in their candidate's move and endorse Biden not for his proposals but with the unique aim of defeating Trump

Over the past days, many student groups and leftist organizations, including the Democratic Socialists for America, said they would not vote for Biden because of his centrist or right-wing views on key issues like access to health care, climate change, and foreign policy.​​​​​​​