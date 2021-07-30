Salvadorans Protest Against Bukele and Recall Student Massacre

Progressive forces reject the possibility of reforming the Constitution through a plebiscite. The current legal framework does not allow for such a possibility.

Salvadoran students and workers called for a march against President Nayib Bukele on Friday, the day on which citizens remember the massacre of students at the University of El Salvador on July 30, 1975.

Besides honoring the victims of military governments, the social mobilization aims to reject violations of the independence of powers, the political persecution of militants of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), and the implementation of the Bitcoin law.

Salvadorans also reject the possibility of reforming the Constitution through a plebiscite to be held in September, despite the fact that the current legal framework does not allow for such a possibility.

"Bukele is promoting a constitutional reform to legitimize the concentration of power that began in Feb. 2020... The proposed reforms are regressive and favor opacity within public entities, limit the right to access information, and impede citizen oversight of the work of the State," the DTJ Foundation denounced.



1975 #30Jul Masacre a estudiantes ��‍����‍���� de la Universidad de El Salvador.��️

El Terrorismo de Estado ���� impulsado por el Coronel Arturo Armando Molina y el General Carlos Humberto Romero, en los alrededores del Hospital Nacional Rosales, en San Salvador.#ProhibidoOlvidar ✊ pic.twitter.com/OkG7KydZHO — Clandestino Sandinista ���� (@Jay_Clandestino) July 30, 2020

The tweet reads, "July 30, 1975: Massacre of the students of the University of El Salvador. State Terrorism, unleashed by Colonel Arturo Armando Molina and General Carlos Humberto Romero, in the surroundings of the Rosales National Hospital, in San Salvador. Forbidden to forget."

On July 30, 1975, college and high school students marched to protest police raids and human rights violations in Santa Ana city. To stop a massive march that was going through the streets of San Salvador city, the dictatorship ordered the shooting of citizens, some of whom were cornered by tanks under an overpass.

To minimize what happened, mainstream media reported the death of only one citizen. On that day, however, at least 100 people were killed according to testimonies from relatives of the victims and reports from human rights defenders.

The exact number of dead was never clarified. Those intellectually and materially responsible for the massacre were never brought to justice. Colonel Arturo Armando Molina died years later in the United States, the country that welcomed him after he left the presidency in 1977.