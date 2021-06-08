Salvadoran Woman Convicted of Abortion Is Released From Prison

She suffered an obstetric emergency in 2012 and spent nine years in jail for “aggravated homicide”.

This Monday, the Salvadoran Sara Rogel, sentenced to 30 years in prison for allegedly having an abortion, was released after the Prosecutor's Office did not file an appeal against the verdict of a court in favor of the young woman.

After a review hearing held a week ago, the Second Prison Supervision Court of Cojutepeque, in Cuscatlan Department, determined Rogel met all the requirements to grant early conditional release.

The accused had served nine years in prison at the Minor Detention Center for Women in Zacatecoluca city, the capital of La Paz Department.

The Prosecutor's Office, which had shown its opposition to this decision, was expected to file an appeal for revocation. However, it stated that the case had all the elements to grant Rogel the benefit of freedom.

At least 114 girls in El Salvador aged 10-14 have gotten pregnant during lockdown — most were raped, say groups.



Abortion is illegal, even for rape or incest, and at least 16 women are in prison for suspected abortions (some say they were miscarriages) on homicide charges. pic.twitter.com/PuwwSwyRJL — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 2, 2020

The young Salvadoran woman suffered an obstetric emergency in October 2012, when she slipped while washing clothes.

Rogel, who presented tear and bleeding, was taken to a hospital where she was accused of wanting to end her pregnancy. For this reason, she was arrested and charged with "aggravated homicide".

In El Salvador, abortion has been penalized since 1998 in all circumstances, regardless of whether the pregnancy results from rape, the mother is at risk, or the fetus has malformations incompatible with life outside the uterus.