Saint Lucia To Hold General Elections on Monday

On Monday, Saint Lucians will head to the polls in general elections to be monitored by international observation missions from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Electoral international observers monitored the advance vote, which took place on Friday when day workers, firefighters, police officers, correctional officers, and persons in care facilities cast their votes.

Trinidad and Tobago's Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope chairs CARICOM's electoral mission. She met with government officials and opposition figures.

The current Prime Minister Allen Chastanet from the United Workers Party (UWP) is seeking reelection for a second term. He will contest Saint Labour Party (SLP) candidate Phillip Pierre, who has a strong electoral basis.

Besides the Prime Minister post, Saint Lucians will elect a new Lower House made up of 17 members, who must later select a spokesperson.

“We recognize that these elections are taking place in a challenging environment when the world is confronted with a global pandemic. The group will observe the organization and conduct of the election process as a whole, including deploying observers to various regions on Election Day,” Commonwealth Observation chief Alvin Smith said.

As of Sunday morning, Saint Lucia had reported 5,516 COVID-19 cases and 88 related deaths.

