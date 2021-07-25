    • Live
News > Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia To Hold General Elections on Monday

  • People cast the ballots in the Election Day Advance vote, Saint Lucia, Jul. 23, 2021.

    People cast the ballots in the Election Day Advance vote, Saint Lucia, Jul. 23, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @OAS_official

Published 25 July 2021
Opinion

Besides the Prime Minister post, Saint Lucians will elect a new Lower House made up of 17 members.

On Monday, Saint Lucians will head to the polls in general elections to be monitored by international observation missions from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Commonwealth, and the Organization of American States (OAS). 

Electoral international observers monitored the advance vote, which took place on Friday when day workers, firefighters, police officers, correctional officers, and persons in care facilities cast their votes.

Trinidad and Tobago's Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope chairs CARICOM's electoral mission. She met with government officials and opposition figures. 

The current Prime Minister Allen Chastanet from the United Workers Party (UWP) is seeking reelection for a second term. He will contest Saint Labour Party (SLP) candidate Phillip Pierre, who has a strong electoral basis.

Besides the Prime Minister post, Saint Lucians will elect a new Lower House made up of 17 members, who must later select a spokesperson.

“We recognize that these elections are taking place in a challenging environment when the world is confronted with a global pandemic. The group will observe the organization and conduct of the election process as a whole, including deploying observers to various regions on Election Day,” Commonwealth Observation chief Alvin Smith said. 

As of Sunday morning, Saint Lucia had reported 5,516 COVID-19 cases and 88 related deaths. 

Tags

Saint Lucia General Elections Caricom OAS UWP SLP Commonwealth

People

Allen Chastanet Phillip Pierre Fern Narcis-Scope

Newsday - Associates Times
by teleSUR/ md-EH
