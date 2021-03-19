    • Live
Sahrawis Attack Moroccan Occupation Forces

  • The fronts at Farsia, Baragui, Hauza and Mahbes were shelled on Thursday 18 March by Sahrawi forces.

    The fronts at Farsia, Baragui, Hauza and Mahbes were shelled on Thursday 18 March by Sahrawi forces.

Published 19 March 2021
Despite the Saharawi offensive, Moroccan authorities and military forces maintain almost absolute silence on the conflict.
 

The units of the Saharawi Popular Liberation Army (ELPS) launched new attacks against the Moroccan occupation forces stationed in sectors of Farsia, Baragui, Hauza, and Mahbes, according to Military Communiqué 127 of the Ministry of National Defense.

The report stressed that, during Thursday, the Saharawi army's advanced units bombarded the enemy forces in several places. A chain of bombardments targeted the Moroccan occupation soldiers' sites in the area of Agararat Al-Ramth in the sector of Al Farsia. It focused a barrage against entrenched forces in Ross Odi Al-dahmran in the sector of Mahbes.

On the other hand, there was also violent shelling in the Mahbes area, Umm Edeguen areas of the Al Baggari sector, and a concentrated shelling in the Fudrat Al-Tamat area in the Hauza sector.

The SPLA attacks continue to plague the Moroccan occupation forces, who continue to face severe human and material losses in their ranks along the Wall of Shame.

Meanwhile, both Moroccan authorities and the Moroccan Army have not issued any reports on military actions, nor are there any international community pronouncements.

