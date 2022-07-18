Saharawi Liberation Army Attacks Moroccan Troops

The armed conflict has spread to 170 areas since November 2020, when the Polisario Front broke the truce with Morocco in 1991.

On Saturday, the Saharawi Liberation Army launched a missile attack against several enclaves in the north and southeast of Western Sahara occupied by Moroccan troops.

During the last day of fighting, the Saharawi commandos neutralized a series of military points belonging to Morocco, among which are five entrenchments and two alert points on the wall.

The Saharawi Ministry of Defense pointed out that its offensive has caused "innumerable losses of life and equipment among the ranks of the Moroccan Army," referring to the recent fighting in Mahbes, a town occupied by Morocco and close to the border with Mauritania and Algeria.

Besides recording combats in the Farsia region, local outlets report on armed incidents in Guelta Zemmur, an important region due to the presence of natural resources such as phosphates and fishing.

The people of Western Sahara have been struggling for liberation for over half a century.



✊ ���� Show your solidarity with the Saharawi people: demand that the UK government ends its complicity in Morocco’s occupation: https://t.co/umc118RXHi pic.twitter.com/uJHydKUMZH — War on Want (@WarOnWant) June 14, 2022

The armed conflict has spread to 170 areas since the ceasefire was broken in Nov. 2020, when Brahim Gali, the president of the self-proclaimed Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), decreed the end of the truce signed between the Polisario Front and Morocco in 1991.

This new stage of a conflict that has lasted for decades began when Morocco built a road to Mauritania. The Polisario Front claimed that such infrastructure was illegal under the terms of the 1991 ceasefire agreement.

In 1975, Spain ceded its colony in the Sahara to Morocco and Mauritania, which occupied the territory that the SADR and the Polisario Front claim as their own.