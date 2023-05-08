SUV Slams Into Bus Stop Killing 8 Venezuelans in Texas

The victims were waiting for the bus when the SUV, which was being driven at high speed, plowed into them.

On Sunday, Venezuela urged U.S. authorities to investigate the death of eight migrants that occurred after they were struck by an SUV in Brownsville, Texas.

"We demand to investigate the facts in depth and clarify their causes, in order to rule out any intentions related to hateful and xenophobic practices against the Venezuelan people, which have occurred in the past," the Venezuelan government said.

"These practices are the product of a culture of violence and intolerance promoted by extremist sectors of American politics and society," it added, emphasizing its "sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims."

The crash occurred in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless in Brownsville. The victims, who also included over 10 injured, were waiting for the bus when the SUV, which was being driven at high speed, plowed into them.

#ImageChoc

��Plusieurs personnes ont été grièvement blessées et d'autres tuées, après qu'un véhicule ait intentionnellement foncé et percuté un groupe de migrants à un arrêt de bus près d'un refuge pour migrants à Brownsville (Texas, États-Unis����) pic.twitter.com/7WgIJMuqit — LE RIFAIN LA NOUVELLE DU FRONT (@rifain_nouvelle) May 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "Several people were seriously injured and others killed after a vehicle intentionally struck a group of migrants at a bus stop near a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas, USA."

According to witnesses to the run over, the driver ignored the red light before running over the people who were waiting at the bus stop. Authorities are looking into whether the crash was intentional or not, as reported by US Today.

"It can be three factors. It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it could be intentional. In order for us to find out exactly what happened, we have to eliminate the other two," said Martin Sandoval, Brownsville Police spokesperson.

The driver was held by witnesses until the police arrived. Victor Maldonado, the person in charge of the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, pointed out that the victims were Venezuelan men who had arrived at the shelter about two or three days ago.