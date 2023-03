The country's export continued to slide since October last year amid weaker global demand for tech products.



Semiconductor export dipped 44.7 percent during the March 1-20 period compared to the same period of last year, keeping a downward trend since August last year.



Outbound shipment for mobile phones, oil products, precision machinery and steel products all declined in double figures in the cited period, but automotive export jumped 69.6 percent.



Import for cars and machinery increased in the 20-day period, but those for crude oil, natural gas and oil products reduced in double digits.



The country's trade balance stayed in red since March last year amid the continued export fall.