S. Africa to Ensure Safe, Secure Elections, NATJOINTS

On Sunday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), which is responsible for coordinating all security and law enforcement operations throughout South Africa, said that it is ready to ensure that the country's upcoming general elections will be conducted in a safe and secure environment.

Tebello Mosikili, deputy national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), made the remarks on Sunday while briefing the media in Pretoria, the country's administrative capital, about the preparedness of the NATJOINTS for the 2024 elections on May 29. The NATJOINTS comprises the SAPS, the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), and the State Security Agency (SSA).

"As the NATJOINTS, we are confident that the measures that have been put in place are sufficient to ensure that the country's upcoming general elections proceed without any incidents of crime and disruptions," said Mosikili.

According to her, the NATJOINTS has conducted a national security assessment with key players in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster.

Working through the Operational Intelligence Co-ordination Committee, #NATJOINTS identified high risk voting stations.



"We are satisfied with the operational plan that is currently being implemented. We can assure South Africans that a conducive environment for peaceful elections has been prepared," she said.

A total of 50 election-related cases have been reported, and 45 suspects have been arrested in the country, said Mosikili, adding that 23 cases were reported during the period after voter registration weekend.

Therefore, the senior police official urged South Africans to maintain peace before, during, and after elections and cooperate with the police and electoral officials.

"While measures have been put in place, the ultimate responsibility for safe and secure election lies with each one of us. A partnership is required to create harmony, respect for self and others as we make our way to the polls and back home," she added.