Russia’s Unemployment Rate Drops to Record Low: Putin

Russia's unemployment rate has dropped to a historic low of 3.6 percent, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

"The unemployment rate was at a historic low, even before the pandemic, our unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, and the latest labor market data (shows) it is 3.6 percent," Putin said during a work trip to the Republic of Buryatia, according to Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

Putin noted that while everyone had expected enterprises in the country to stop functioning, they continued to operate, leading to a decline in unemployment levels.

In Buryatia, Putin visited the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, which was founded in 1939 and is one of Russia's leading manufacturers of helicopters, according to the Kremlin.