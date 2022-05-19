Russia’s Responsibility for Food Crisis Is a Dishonest Picture

On Thursday, the Russian representative to the UN said that allegations about Moscow's responsibility for the food crisis are nothing more than a fake picture.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian envoy to the United Nations, said on Thursday that the West and Ukraine are blaming Russia for the current food crisis across the globe, but it is a picture dishonest.

"The most noticeable recent trend in the evolution of political culture in Western countries has been the desire to blame all problems on Russia," said the Russian envoy during a UN Security Council session for assessing food security.

"After the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, there has been almost a quantum acceleration in the promotion of ideas that Moscow is to blame for everything," he added. "At the same time, issues related to food security have become some of the most widespread accusations against our country."

"To listen to you, gentlemen, it's as if we want to starve everyone to death, and the one thing that you and the Ukrainians allegedly care about is how to save the lives of the famished," told Nebenzya.

"The picture seems to be well-rounded, but deceitful," continued to say the Russian.