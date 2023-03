Russia's foreign trade rose by 8.1 percent year on year to 850.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, the country's Federal Customs Service said on Monday.

Russia's exports jumped by 19.9 percent to 591.5 billion dollars, while imports dropped by 11.7 percent to 259.1 billion dollars, according to official data.

As a result, Russia's trade surplus reached 332.4 billion dollars, a surge of 66.6 percent from the previous year.

Russia's top exports were mineral fuel, oil and products of its distillation, which accounted for 383.7 billion dollars or 64.9 percent of the total exports.