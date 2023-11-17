Russia's Economy to Grow Over 3 Percent in 2023: Putin

The EU countries began debating their 12th package of sanctions, which includes a new cap on the price of Russian oil.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by over 3 percent in 2023.

"Just yesterday, the head of the government (Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin) proudly announced that our economy has grown by 5.5 percent over the past month, and this year it will be over 3 percent," he said at the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum.

While Putin was making this announcement, European Union (EU) countries began debating their 12th package of sanctions, which includes a new cap on the price of Russian oil.

This package of sanctions, which was proposed on Wednesday by the European Commission (EC) and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, also includes a total ban on the marketing and cutting of diamonds of Russian origin or re-exported by Russia.

Despite all the actions that Western countries impose against Russia, this country continues to achieve agricultural surpluses that allow it to satisfy its internal demand and strengthen its international cooperation.

On Friday, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced that Russia began free shipments of grain to Africa totaling up to 200,000 tons, reported.

"The first two ships, each carrying 25,000 tons of grain, have already left Russian ports and are heading to Somalia and Burkina Faso," he said, adding that the ships are expected to arrive in those African countries later this month or early December.

Moscow also plans to supply wheat to the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Mali and Eritrea before the end of the year. During the summit in St. Petersburg that took place in July, Putin said that his country will assume the transportation costs.

Recently, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Russian cooperation will continue working for humanitarian relief next year. The Putin administration decided to deliver free food to Africa after suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Agreement on July 17, a decision that ended the validity of the humanitarian corridor through which ships exported Ukrainian grain to the world.