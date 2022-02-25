Russia's Counter-Sanctions Will Target Western Weaknesses

On Friday, the European Union and the United Kingdom confirmed they would establish personal sanctions on Russian President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov.

On Friday, the Russian Senate President Valentina Matviyenko confirmed that her country has "reciprocal sanctions" ready to respond to the sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union (EU).

“We are well aware of the West's weak spots and we have drafted an entire package… a series of potential sanctions to be used against those nations that announced sanctions against Russia… the West has many soft spots,” said Matviyenko, as reported by RT.

The lawmaker pointed out that Russia is taking the necessary preventive measures to prevent the sanctions of the United States and its allies from affecting her country's economic development.

These statements were made after US President Joe Biden announced the imposition of "long-term impact" sanctions against Russia.

��������⚡️In Grozny, preparations are underway for the transfer of yet more Chechen military from the Kadyrov brigade to Ukraine. #Donbass pic.twitter.com/cdUljux4sm — Dean O'Brien (@DeanoBeano1) February 25, 2022

On Friday, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and the United Kingdom confirmed that they would establish personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

For his part, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic assured that he supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine but he is against imposing sanctions against Russia.

"Serbia respects the norms of international law, and that is the best way to protect itself and its interests, but it also respects traditional friendships," he said.