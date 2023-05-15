The "Chinese Language is a Bridge" contest gives students from 150 countries an opportunity to show their knowledge of the Chinese culture, history, and geography.

On Tuesday, Irkutsk State University (ISU) will host the finals of the All-Russian Chinese Language Competition "Chinese Language is a Bridge" among all age groups: primary school pupils, secondary school pupils, and students.

The "Chinese Language is a Bridge" contest is of worldwide scale and gives students and school pupils from 150 countries an opportunity to show their knowledge of the Chinese culture, history, geography, and literature. It is held in several stages: regional, national (all-Russian) and international (world).

The world stage of competition takes place in China and is broadcast on the Chinese central television, the winners receive the title of "Ambassador of the Chinese language and culture".

The all-Russian competition is the national qualifying round of the competition. The winners will have the right to represent Russia in the finals.

"Moreover, the winners will be awarded certificates for free study in China at any of the country's universities," said Svetlana Bayramova, head of the Moscow State University's Confucius Institute of Chinese Language.

Democratic @SenJackyRosen decries the fact that China is "trying to broker troubling agreements" to "reestablish diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia", and "broker peace deals" between Ukraine and Russia.



Peace is "troubling"? pic.twitter.com/zW3soEakQZ — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 12, 2023

The winners of qualifying rounds that took place in seven consular districts of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok and Irkutsk will come to the final round of the competition in the capital of the Angara Region.

They will compete in knowledge of the Chinese language, Chinese history and culture, demonstrate their talents in choreography, vocal or original genre related to Chinese art.

Guests of honour are expected at the opening ceremony. Among them are Cao Shihai, Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Russia; Deng Ying, First Secretary of the Educational Department of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, and Li Hai, Chinese Consul in Irkutsk.

On the same day will be held competition among students, and among high school students on May 17. At the event, the audience can expect a rich and bright concert programme, which will combine the performances of popular Irkutsk artists and original creative teams. The Russian junior high school finals will take place online on May 23.